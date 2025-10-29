Marco Andretti Retires From Racing After 20-Year IndyCar Career

At the start of May every year for the past two decades, IndyCar circles openly asked the question, "Is it Marco's year?" We already know that next year won't be his year. Marco Andretti announced his retirement from racing on Wednesday. The third-generation driver famously fell short of winning the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie in 2006 by 0.0635 seconds. The 38-year-old ended his full-time IndyCar career after the 2020 season but returned annually for a one-off Indy 500 in the years afterward.

Andretti received video farewell messages from a cavalcade of racing dignitaries he competed with and against, including Roger Penske, Helio Castroneves, Dario Franchitti, Scott Dixon and Tony Kanaan. In his message, Michael Andretti described his son's time in racing as "a career of almosts." It's an accurate description when you consider that Marco only won two races across his 253-race IndyCar career. With his notoriety and connections with the series, Marco could have continued racing at Indianapolis every May but he decided to step away to focus on his family: