Volkswagen Restored Azul, The Blue 1977 Bus That Miraculously Survived The Palisades Fire

The Volkswagen microbus is an automotive icon, and one that Southern California helped hoist to its current status, so much so that Volkswagen's current camper van is called the California (even though it's not actually sold in the United States). The two are inseparable, and Azul's moment in the spotlight adds to the lore. Weinraub said, "When the photo of Azul went viral, I felt like the entire world experienced a piece of my heart. And when Volkswagen reached out to see if Azul really survived, I was touched and couldn't believe it. Seeing it now, I feel it's even more of a symbol of hope than it was before."

Volkswagen of America's Oxnard, California facility, also home to Volkswagen of America's collection of historic vehicles, took Azul in and performed the mechanical repairs and bodywork to bring it back to life. It also inspected, repaired, or replaced every one of Azul's interior and exterior components with help from GE Kundensport, a renowned Porsche restoration company.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

Azul's new look made an appearance at the LA Auto Show, where I had the pleasure of seeing it and admiring the hard work that went into restoring its rectangular magnificence. Parked next to a modern ID Buzz and in front of the photo that made it famous, Azul drew crowds of nostalgic admirers who were able to get up close and personal with the immaculately restored automotive icon. If you missed Azul at the LA Auto Show, it will be on display at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles from December 4 through January 11, 2026.