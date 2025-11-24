At $6,500, Is This 1994 Chevy Caprice Classic Estate A Lumbering Deal?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Caprice describes part of the car as being in nine out of ten condition. Let's see where we place its price tag in light of that ranking.

The classic car market runs the gamut. At one end of the spectrum are the cars that aren't particularly rare, but enjoy a rabid enough following to see their values go sky-high. Porsche's 911 is a fine example of this. At the other end are cars that are rare but, while debatably interesting, don't really offer broad enough appeal to justify spending sizable sums on by anyone but the most ardent—or foolhardy—fans. Vehicles like the Chevy Venture Warner Bros. Edition would fall in this category, despite its Bugs Bunny connection.

Laudably, the 1990 BMW 735i Dinan we looked at last Friday rests comfortably in the middle ground, being both rare (how many manual gearbox E32s are there in America?) and inarguably desirable. A $12,500 price tag proved equally well-balanced, with the nod going in its favor in a narrow 53% 'Nice Price' win.