At $6,500, Is This 1994 Chevy Caprice Classic Estate A Lumbering Deal?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Caprice describes part of the car as being in nine out of ten condition. Let's see where we place its price tag in light of that ranking.
The classic car market runs the gamut. At one end of the spectrum are the cars that aren't particularly rare, but enjoy a rabid enough following to see their values go sky-high. Porsche's 911 is a fine example of this. At the other end are cars that are rare but, while debatably interesting, don't really offer broad enough appeal to justify spending sizable sums on by anyone but the most ardent—or foolhardy—fans. Vehicles like the Chevy Venture Warner Bros. Edition would fall in this category, despite its Bugs Bunny connection.
Laudably, the 1990 BMW 735i Dinan we looked at last Friday rests comfortably in the middle ground, being both rare (how many manual gearbox E32s are there in America?) and inarguably desirable. A $12,500 price tag proved equally well-balanced, with the nod going in its favor in a narrow 53% 'Nice Price' win.
They don't make 'em like they used to
By my estimation, there are only seven station wagons presently offered for sale in the U.S. Nearly half of those have stratospheric six-figure price tags and fully zero percent of them offer, as even an option, "woody" woodgrain panelling proudly adorning their fenders and flanks.
Moving up to the crossover class, or to that of the big SUVs, gains the station wagon pastiche, with three rows of seating and cargo space. Still, unless you go for something really big and thirsty, that third row is going to be a cramped penalty box suitable only for small children or people who owe you money. Like present-day station wagons, those also fail to give buyers wood.
What's someone to do if what they want is the old-school comfort, space, and convenience of a traditional three-row station wagon that also has some style and the veiled threat of getting a splinter when nearby? Don't fret, I got you, fam.
This 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Estate has all that, and more. This is a three-row wagon with the third row facing backwards, so its occupants' legs don't have to be crammed up against the backs of those in the second row. It also has glorious wood paneling (vinyl, but still), and brings it all home with size and space that should make it a solid family highway cruiser.
The Corvette connection
This Chevy has the deets under the hood, too. The standard engine this model year was the 5.7-liter LT1 V8. That's an engine well-known to Corvette owners of the time, and while it's been detuned by 40 ponies for Caprice duty, it still made a solid 260 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. Matched to that is a 4L60E four-speed automatic with column shift, allowing for plenty of front floor space.
According to the ad, this 180,600-mile Estate has had a good bit of work done to ensure it's all operating properly. That apparently included rebuilding the A/C system, replacing all its major components, as well as the ignition system, including new plugs, and replacing the Opti-spark distributor that, goofily, sits right below the likely-to-drip-if-it-hadn't-also-been-replaced water pump. Other updates include a fresh battery, new front shocks, and a set of fancy-pants Vogue Gold Line tires that still have a good bit of warranty left.
Reverse engineering
Admittedly, this Chevy has some issues aesthetically. The seller describes the interior as being 9/10, and the pictures back that up, showing a cabin that's inviting for a long drive or maybe even a good nap. As noted, the third row faces backwards or, alternatively, it can be folded into the floor with the resulting load space hidden by a privacy cover. The dashboard is another bit of old-school charm, with a cassette stereo, full gauges and a digital speedometer.
Things are less 9/10 on the outside, though. The vinyl woodgrain looks fine—thankfully—but the clear coat on the deep metallic red topping the hood and roof has started to fail dramatically. Additionally, there are obvious dents on both the driver's side and passenger side front doors. The seller notes the deficiencies in the ad and is honest enough not to insult us by claiming the issues create a patina that gives the car extra character. I hate when they do that. They do claim that the door dings could be eliminated through the magic of paintless dent removal, and they can't be faulted for not wanting to take that expense themselves before trying to sell the car. On the plus side, there's a clean title and a trunk-load of extra parts offered in the deal, including spare wheel covers and a tow hitch.
Go big or go home
So, this Chevy has a lot going for it—the Corvette-esque motor, its size, seating, and that wonderful wood. It also has a couple of aesthetic flaws that are more frustrating than deal-breakers and are the kind of afflictions a new owner may or may not ever get around to fixing; they're just that inconsequential in the big picture. In your estimation, what might something like this reasonably be worth? The seller is asking $6,500 for the car and the extra parts, and it's now time for you all to weigh in and let us know if that's fair and/or square. Is $6,500 a deal to get behind this Chevy's wheel? Or do the car's cons outweigh its pros at that price?
