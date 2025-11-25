Oracle Unveiled The World's First Lensless LED Headlights, And Tacoma Owners Get Them First

Toyota Tacoma owners with $800-$900 to spare and a desire to have the latest and greatest on their trucks will soon be able to invest in what's actually a pretty cool innovation from Oracle Lighting. The specialist company has created what it says are the first "lensless" headlights.

From the Oracle announcement, authored by founder Justin Hartenstein:

Our new lensless LED headlight eliminates the lens entirely, removing the most failure-prone element of the system. No more fogging. No more cracking. No more yellowing or hazing. No more lens oxidation. No more moisture behind your lens. This is a design built for durability, performance, and innovation from the inside out.

Oracle unveiled the technology at this year's SEMA show, according to CarScoops. Oracle Lighting calls the design "cutting edge" and highlights the use of "Bi-LES" emitter pods that have strong protection against dust and water ingress, as well as thermal management (factors that will appeal to off roaders). The elements can also be easily replaced one at a time – you no longer have to install a whole new headlight if a single LED unit conks out, and you don't have to remove the headlight assembly from the vehicle.