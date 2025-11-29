Ford 428 Vs. Pontiac 428: Here's How The Engines Compare

Leading up to the peak of the muscle car era, automakers like Ford and Pontiac were locked in a battle of one-upmanship. While smaller, higher revving engines were popular among hot rodders, there was something special about the raw power of large displacement engines. The 428s from Pontiac and Ford were among the most powerful, ruling streets and drag strips alike from the late 1960s into the early 1970s.

Ford stuffed the 428 into its full-size, midsize, and pony cars of the era with availability in models such as the Galaxie, Torino, and Shelby GT500. Horsepower ratings, though not always accurate from the factory for a variety of reasons, indicate the Ford 428 has slightly less power than its Pontiac competitor. Pontiac models with the 428 include full-size cars such as the Catalina and Bonneville, the midsize Grand Prix, and some GTO and Firebird models, primarily as a dealer option.

At the height of muscle car popularity, it was common to see 428-equipped Ford and Pontiac cars lined up head-to-head at the local dragstrip, or cruising next to each other on the main drag through town.