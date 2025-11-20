What Crossover Deserves A Manual Gearbox?

Who doesn't love a good manual transmission? I know you, Jalopnik readers, are huge fans. Of course, they're a dying breed. In this day and age, even some of the sports cars we'd expect to have a stick shift are saddled with automatic transmissions. It could leave a guy wanting more, and that's what has led me to today's question.

I want to know what crossover you think deserves a manual transmission. I could sit here and ask you what car — in general — deserves a manual, but there are a couple of reasons I haven't. First of all, that's boring. We need to be weirder than that here at Jalopnik. Second, I asked you what car deserves a manual nearly three years ago to the day, and almost nobody thought to mention a single crossover in their answer. It's time to rectify that. It's time for you to tell me what dumbass crossover drivers a six-speed.