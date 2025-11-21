At $12,500, Is This Tuned 1990 BMW 735i A Dinan Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice 7 Series is a rare bird, featuring both a Dinan-massaged straight-six and, more amazingly, a manual gearbox. If that weren't enough to pique our interest, it has new upholstery and carpets. Let's see what we think this bundle of fun might be worth.

Have you ever had a friend ask to borrow money to pay for something at a time when they were particularly short? Of course you have. Now imagine that it was a total stranger asking for your hard-fought dollars. That's a whole different kettle of worms.

Upon perusing the ad for the 2004 Dodge Viper SRT-10 that came our way yesterday, it became clear that the seller didn't own the car outright but instead owed money on it, and that a lien exists on the title. That might scare off the less hardened, but, while acknowledged, it didn't faze the majority of you. At $40,000, our car appears to be among the cheapest second-generation Vipers out there, a factor you all also acknowledged with a narrow but emphatic 55% 'Nice Price' win.