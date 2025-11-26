Top 4 Things To Look Out For When Looking For A Used ND Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is proof that eye-watering horsepower does not make a sports car great. For many enthusiasts, a small, lightweight, sweet-handling, and rev-happy rear-wheel drive vehicle can beat a big, heavy, and complicated sports car. No wonder the Miata is the best-selling two-seater sports car in the world.

The next-gen Miata will be even lighter than the ND and still offer a manual transmission, but it's the ND fourth-generation Miata that brought back the original's mojo. The good news for anyone interested in owning a Miata is that used ND Miata prices are dropping to reasonable levels. However, while the Miata is a fun car, it does come with its fair share of gremlins, and there are some details you need to keep an eye out for if you are in the market for one.

First, you need to brush up on the differences between the ND1 (2016-2018) and ND2 (2019-2023). Both the ND1 and ND2 featured the same 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated Skyactiv G engine, but that's where the similarities end. The rev-happy ND1 engine delivered 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. It also had a relatively low 6,800-RPM redline. That changed for the ND2. The redline was raised to 7,500 RPM, and the engine featured lighter pistons and connecting rods, a stronger crankshaft, a bigger throttle body, and larger valves, all of which raised the output to 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It's not as cool, though, as a motorcycle-swapped Miata that revs up to 13,000 RPM. We also have the ND3, but finding one in the used car market is relatively rare, and if you do find one, it will be expensive.