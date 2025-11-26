Top 4 Things To Look Out For When Looking For A Used ND Miata
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is proof that eye-watering horsepower does not make a sports car great. For many enthusiasts, a small, lightweight, sweet-handling, and rev-happy rear-wheel drive vehicle can beat a big, heavy, and complicated sports car. No wonder the Miata is the best-selling two-seater sports car in the world.
The next-gen Miata will be even lighter than the ND and still offer a manual transmission, but it's the ND fourth-generation Miata that brought back the original's mojo. The good news for anyone interested in owning a Miata is that used ND Miata prices are dropping to reasonable levels. However, while the Miata is a fun car, it does come with its fair share of gremlins, and there are some details you need to keep an eye out for if you are in the market for one.
First, you need to brush up on the differences between the ND1 (2016-2018) and ND2 (2019-2023). Both the ND1 and ND2 featured the same 2.0-liter naturally-aspirated Skyactiv G engine, but that's where the similarities end. The rev-happy ND1 engine delivered 155 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque. It also had a relatively low 6,800-RPM redline. That changed for the ND2. The redline was raised to 7,500 RPM, and the engine featured lighter pistons and connecting rods, a stronger crankshaft, a bigger throttle body, and larger valves, all of which raised the output to 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. It's not as cool, though, as a motorcycle-swapped Miata that revs up to 13,000 RPM. We also have the ND3, but finding one in the used car market is relatively rare, and if you do find one, it will be expensive.
Check the powertrain for common issues
Overall, both the ND1 and ND2 Miata engines are reliable and can easily cross 200,000 miles. However, the ND2 is considered to be slightly more reliable overall. One of the common issues with the engine in the ND1 in higher mileage cars is oil consumption, due to piston wear – it's not too much to be worrisome, but it is enough to require regular monitoring. Mazda also issued a recall on the ND1s for potential valve spring failure, so it makes sense to check if the used Miata you're looking at underwent the service.
Another notable issue with the ND1 is worn-out transmission synchros. The second and third gears in the 6-speed gearbox are known to wear out, so keep an eye out for any grinding noise in these gears during a test drive. This issue was eliminated in the ND2, thanks to a completely redesigned transmission, which made the cars more reliable.
The Skyactiv-G engine on both the ND1 and ND2 uses direct injection. High-mileage models suffer from carbon buildup on the valves that causes loss of performance. You can fix this issue with a walnut media blasting service.
Inspect the bodywork
Mazda models infamously suffer from soft paint, which is prone to chipping, and the Miata is no exception. Keep this in mind, as paint in special color-optioned cars will be expensive to fix. Getting a paint protection film (PPF) treatment is a good solution for these paint problems. While it's not a major issue in ND models, look out for signs of rust, especially if you are looking at a Miata from the Rust Belt.
Early ND models had an issue with the retractable fabric roof rubbing against the roll hoops, which, over time, can wear out the fabric. Keep an eye out for excessively worn fabric at those points. Later models feature redesigned hoops, which solved the problem.
Another issue with the ND, or for that matter, all soft-top Miatas, is clogged drains. Miatas have a drain channel to flush out water accumulating around the soft top roof. These empty out behind the front seat, and if the drain filter is clogged, water can get into the cabin, leading to soaked carpets and, worse, rusted floorboards. According to owners, the steel-roofed Retractable Fastback (RF) models are relatively trouble-free.
Check for common suspension problems
A common problem in ND Miatas is a knocking sound from the rear suspension. This is usually due to two possible issues. Some early Miata ND1 models had a clunking noise from the rear suspension, which was caused by the top two turns of the coil spring hitting one another when traveling over large bumps. Mazda did rectify this by installing rubber insulators between the turns, so it makes sense to check this if you are looking at an early ND1.
Another reason for a clunk from the rear end while going over potholes could be worn-out hub carrier bushings. These are known to fail, due to what Miata owners call a design flaw. Mazda issued a technical service bulletin (TSB) for model years 2016 through 2021 that experience this problem. However, it's an expensive fix, as the entire hub needs to be replaced. A cheaper option, as recommended by some owners, is to replace the original spherical bushings with polyurethane versions.
You should also check for general suspension wear. Miata dampers and struts usually last for around 100,000 miles, but they can fail as early as 50,000 miles if you drive rough. Most owners find it practical to perform a complete suspension overhaul around the 100,000-mile mark, so if you are looking at a high mileage Miata, this should be on your checklist.
Scrutinize the interior closely
An inherent problem with the ND Miata is poor rear visibility, making reversing the car difficult. Mazda solved this issue by offering a rearview camera as standard equipment in the ND2 Miata. Another problem that is inherent with all Miata models is significant road noise. This is due to the cars' minimal use of sound insulation to keep weight in check, but excessive noise could also be a sign of worn-out door and window seals. Fortunately, the next-gen Miata could be a silent electric sportscar with a rotary range extender.
Mazda Miata ND interiors are well built, but some owners have faced issues with premature wear of common interior touch points, like the steering wheel, gear shifter, and the seats. Some ND1 models have also had issues with the touchscreen infotainment system. The screen laminate can peel off over time, causing the screen to look foggy or cracked. That's not the only issue. Both ND1 and ND2 Miatas suffer from infotainment issues like a lagging interface and screen blackout. There is no permanent fix, but you can perform a factory reset to bring the system back to life.