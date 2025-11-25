How To Stop Static Shock From Zapping You Every Time You Exit Your Car

One of life's little ongoing annoyances, getting zapped with static electricity, can happen in a variety of places. You'll get jolted when touching something metal, like a doorknob, a handle, or often your vehicle as you're getting out. Commercial airliners even have to deal with it; that's what those skinny metal rods sticking off of a plane are for – discharging static. Low humidity is one of the main factors behind static buildup, so not everyone across the country gets shocked to the same degree. Those along America's coasts and the South may not encounter this phenomenon often, but those in the West are all too familiar with it.

If you want to skip the zap when getting out of your car, you'll need to avoid certain fabrics, such as wool, which can be especially problematic during the winter months when static is at its worst. Material made from natural animal fibers contains trace amounts of moisture within the follicles, which allows static to travel. If you have a habit of running your hands through your hair (especially if its long), you should avoid doing so, as you are priming yourself for a jolt when exiting the car. Finally, you can periodically help minimize static on your car's seats by wiping them down with dryer sheets, or by using an anti-static spray designed for interior detailing, which also helps keep dust from clinging to your car's dashboard.