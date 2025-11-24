What Actually Happens If You Leave Your Key Fob Behind While Driving

If the vehicle has already been started and the key fob has been left behind, the car will continue to run and drive without it. However, not having a physical key connected to the car presents a safety problem, since the engine can stay running without the fob present. For example, this has resulted in carbon monoxide deaths from vehicles left running in garages. There has been a push for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to mandate an auto-shutoff feature for when the car is parked a certain length of time, and some manufacturers have voluntarily added it.

Leaving your key fob behind while the vehicle is running also presents the possibility of locking yourself out. Automakers can usually unlock your doors remotely as an emergency service. This also can come in handy if your key fob stops working due to a dead battery or other malfunction. And mobile apps for newer cars can let you unlock the doors with your smartphone. In fact, some of the latest vehicles support digital keys stored in your Apple or Android digital wallet, letting you both unlock and start your car.

Review your owner's manual to better understand how your car will respond without the key fob present, or when the key fob isn't working. This includes understanding its warning indicators and how the auto-shutoff works, if the car has it.

One more thing. While you can continue to drive without the key fob, unless you've activated that smartphone app the vehicle can't be restarted without it if you press the start/stop button. To avoid being stranded, retrieve your key fob as soon as you realize it's missing from your vehicle.