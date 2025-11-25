What Does Subaru's Type RA Stand For?

Unfortunately, few of Subaru's Type RA models are even available in the U.S. The iterations that are offered stateside not only cost several thousand more over other models, but are also heavily limited in production. For instance, regarding the 2018 WRX STI Type RA, only a total of 575 were built, with 500 for the U.S. and the remaining amount sent to Canada. The most recent change to Subaru's lineup includes a 2026 BRZ STI Sport Type RA that's only available in Japan, much to the disappointment of American car fans. Of course, if patient, you could eventually acquire one and bring it over to the States following the guidelines of the 25-year import rule, which has a far more complicated history than you might think.

But before you get too jealous, even those who reside in Japan can't just go out and buy the latest Type RA. Instead, Subaru is utilizing a lottery system, where those interested must enter by visiting a dealership within a specified period. There are two models available in limited quantities, the Type RA (only 200 units produced) and the Type RA with rear spoiler (only 100 built).

While it might seem counterintuitive to produce smaller numbers of these cars, as Subaru could certainly sell more of them, limited production equals exclusivity. With fewer Type RA models available for sale, these cars become more unique and attract a buyer who is either a collector or a deeply devoted fan of the brand. These shoppers don't mind paying a premium in order to stand out from everything else on the road, including other Subarus. So essentially, scarcity translates into enhanced value, with many of these exclusive models often holding their worth much better than standard editions.