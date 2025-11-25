What Does Subaru's Type RA Stand For?
Many automakers utilize acronyms following certain model names that help designate them from the pack. Some of these distinctions are meant to indicate performance-upgraded versions specifically. For instance, Dodge features SRT, Nissan has NISMO, and Subaru offers STI, to name a few. Each of these examples indicates a particular vehicle has undergone modifications from an in-house racing division, with various bumps in performance.
In fact, following the release of two impressive prototypes, some fans are daring Subaru to build these STI concepts and stop teasing everyone. Nevertheless, Subaru's STI badge isn't its only indicator for souped-up enhancements, as the automaker also bestows a special Type RA — "Record Attempt" — moniker to a select few.
As the name implies, those Type RA Subarus are designed for one reason: to set world records. The first model crowned with the RA badge was a 1989 Subaru Legacy, which managed to travel more than 62,000 miles over the course of 18 days, reaching speeds of up to 138 mph. This shattered the FIA World Speed Endurance Record, and certainly lived up to its potential.
What type of modifications are made to Subaru Type RA models?
There are a variety of ways to increase performance, and the engineering team at Subaru has gotten creative in its quest to fine-tune these vehicles. Take, for instance, the more recent 2018 Subaru WRX STI Type RA, which at the time was the most expensive offering from the automaker ever. It still features the 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four that, before modification, outputs 305 horsepower. The RA manages to squeeze 5 more hp out of the same engine, while also reducing 68 pounds of weight through a multi-faceted approach.
Employing a retune, installing a modified cold air intake, and swapping in more robust pistons and sodium-filled exhaust valves transforms things under the hood. With stronger components and the ability to handle higher thermals, this RA — which is inspired by the WRX STI that set a lap record at Nürburgring — offers a noticeable improvement over the stock version.
In late 2025, Subaru launched the BRZ STI Type RA, which comes equipped with some impressive changes that affect handling and aerodynamics, and incorporate some other tricks gleaned from Japan's Super Taikyu Series, the country's high-profile endurance competition. Enhancements like flexible v-bands, a redesigned sway bar, and a custom aerodynamic underbody all influence how the car feels and responds. There is also a beefier exhaust setup along with massive reductions in various component weight, such as the flywheel, which is now 67% lighter, per Car and Driver.
Can anyone buy one and why limit production?
Unfortunately, few of Subaru's Type RA models are even available in the U.S. The iterations that are offered stateside not only cost several thousand more over other models, but are also heavily limited in production. For instance, regarding the 2018 WRX STI Type RA, only a total of 575 were built, with 500 for the U.S. and the remaining amount sent to Canada. The most recent change to Subaru's lineup includes a 2026 BRZ STI Sport Type RA that's only available in Japan, much to the disappointment of American car fans. Of course, if patient, you could eventually acquire one and bring it over to the States following the guidelines of the 25-year import rule, which has a far more complicated history than you might think.
But before you get too jealous, even those who reside in Japan can't just go out and buy the latest Type RA. Instead, Subaru is utilizing a lottery system, where those interested must enter by visiting a dealership within a specified period. There are two models available in limited quantities, the Type RA (only 200 units produced) and the Type RA with rear spoiler (only 100 built).
While it might seem counterintuitive to produce smaller numbers of these cars, as Subaru could certainly sell more of them, limited production equals exclusivity. With fewer Type RA models available for sale, these cars become more unique and attract a buyer who is either a collector or a deeply devoted fan of the brand. These shoppers don't mind paying a premium in order to stand out from everything else on the road, including other Subarus. So essentially, scarcity translates into enhanced value, with many of these exclusive models often holding their worth much better than standard editions.