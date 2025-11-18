Off-Duty Pilot On Mushrooms Dodges Jail Time After Trying To Shut Off Engines During Flight

After taking psilocybin mushrooms and going 40 hours without sleep, an off-duty pilot attempted to shut off a plane's engines from the jump seat during a Horizon Air flight in October 2023. The now-former Alaska Airlines pilot was sentenced on Monday to time served, 600 hours in community service and almost $60,000 in damages to the carrier. Considering that he was initially charged with 83 counts of attempted murder and 83 counts of reckless endangerment, the outcome could have been far worse for both the pilot and the flight itself.

Two days before the flight, Joseph Emerson tried mushrooms for the first time to self-medicate depression symptoms. He was on a weekend trip in Washington to celebrate the life of his best friend, a pilot who died several years earlier. According to ABC News, his attorneys stated he had never taken any hallucinogen before and was experiencing a psychotic break. Emerson claims he didn't seek professional help to deal with his mental health issues because he feared being grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA's stringent health policy will suspend pilots for simply seeking psychiatric help.