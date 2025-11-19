'We Don't Judge,' Porsche Doesn't Care If You Want Gas Or Electric Cars, As Long As They're Fun

Porsche knows that electric vehicles aren't selling nearly as well as many folks thought they would, and the German automaker has had to revamp its motor strategy to cope with that fact. It has scaled back its push for electric vehicles and plans to reintroduce a slew of next-generation gas-powered cars in the coming few years. But, Porsche isn't worried, and at this point, it doesn't really seem to care what type of motor you prefer, just as long as it's fun and you're still giving it money.

In an interview with Drive magazine, Porsche's Australian CEO and Managing Director, Daniel Schmollinger, said the automaker will continue to offer ICE models if the demand is there. He also said there's no judgment on Porsche's end if a buyer isn't ready to make the switch to electric.

"We don't judge, whatever you feel like is fine for us, and we are in a position from a production point of view to react to what the market wants," Schmollinger said in an interview with Drive.

That's very kind of Porsche not to judge its customers and just give them what they want. I don't know, I'd be a bit salty if people ruined my multi-billion-dollar plans for an EV switchover. Of course, I love to judge people, so this is a very foreign concept to me.

"We want to have this freedom of choice for the customer, depending on where they stand in terms of being ready for electric or still loving petrol [models]," Schmollinger said.