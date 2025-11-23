What Is An Engine Block Heater And Do You Need One?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For much of the U.S., the concept of an engine block heater is a foreign one. Even areas like the mile-high city (Denver), which faces its fair share of winter cold, are considered mild in comparison to states that border Canada. For example, in Grand Forks, Minnesota, the average temperature is below freezing for as many as 5 months each year. This kind of extreme cold is hard on an engine. Fluids can become thick in low temperatures, which makes starting a car a difficult prospect.

Fortunately, there are various ways to beat back the cold, including some your favorite cold-weather car mods like an engine block heater. The engine heater was originally invented back in 1947 by a North Dakota man named Andrew Freeman. Freeman added an electric powered heating element under the hood to warm vital engine fluids. Today, there are a few varieties of these heaters — some warm the oil, while others warm the coolant.

Whether or not you need an engine block heater comes down to your location and the severity of winters your area experiences. For example, if your local temperatures often dip beneath 10 degrees Fahrenheit, you could benefit from an engine block heater. If, on the other hand, things rarely get that cold, and if they do, it only lasts for a few days, you shouldn't bother with one.