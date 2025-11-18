At $26,000, Will This 1984 Toyota Land Cruiser Cruise To A Win?

To justify its asking price, the seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice FJ references several other, higher-priced sales from Bring a Trailer. Let's see how much we might be swayed by such a tactic.

Like spotting the lion in the underbrush for savannah grazers, being aware of the latest style trends and avoiding fashion faux pas is essential for surviving high school. Fashion, like the moon, waxes and wanes, which is why owning a car with design-house detailing might be a poor choice if the looks fall out of favor.

That was the conundrum we faced with the 2012 Fiat 500 Gucci edition we examined with a critical eye yesterday. Was it still in fashion? How should I know? I'm wearing my standard jeans and flannel. More importantly to our designs was the Fiat's $8,995 asking price. With the car's relatively high miles, that seemed too dear to many of you, even with the added flair provided by the Gucci adornments. Ultimately, that concern resulted in an overwhelming 90% 'No Dice' loss.