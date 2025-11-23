Why Modern Engines Still Measure Power Output In Horsepower

It all really comes down to habit. Once people get used to doing things one way — like using the word "horsepower" to refer to an engine's output — it can be exceedingly difficult to get them to change. And to be sure, people have been using horsepower to measure an engine's work for hundreds of years.

Folks had been referring to how much work a horse could do for even longer than that, but in the 1780s, James Watt began using the term to help quantify how much better his steam engine was than others' early models. Remember, Watt didn't literally invent the steam engine; that was Thomas Newcomen who created a steam-powered engine to help pump water out of mines in the early 1700s.

But an early business arrangement paid Watt (and his partner, Matthew Boulton) based on how much more work their engine could do compared to Newcomen's. To simplify that comparison, Watt gave the word "horsepower" a specific meaning based on his belief an actual horse could lift 33,000 pounds one foot in one minute. So at its core, horsepower was a word developed as a marketing tool.

Horsepower has really only stuck as a term for engines, although how much you really need is up for debate. Watts are used to measure power in many other applications, following the pattern set by units like amps, ohms, and volts, all of which come from inventors' names: André-Marie Ampère, George Simon Ohm, and Alessandro Volta.