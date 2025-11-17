Being assigned to help protect the Vice President of the United States should be an honor. They may not be the President, but they're still next in line to hold the most powerful position in the world. That honor doesn't just apply to the Secret Service agents in the VP's security, either, since they often ask local law enforcement to help out with things like motorcade security. But twice recently, Vice President JD Vance's motorcade has run into some weird but dangerous situations that have left us with several questions — namely, what the heck is going on with JD Vance's motorcade?

The Washington Post reports that on Friday night, a Maryville, Tennessee, police officer escorting Vance's motorcade to a Republican National Committee fundraiser was involved in a crash with a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper. Details on the crash are still scarce, but we do know the officer was riding a motorcycle at the time of the crash. Initially, authorities chose not to disclose the officer's name or condition, but Tennessee's 6News now reports the officer in question is Maryville Police Officer FTO Justin Brown. They also report that the crash left Brown in critical condition, although he is reportedly "making small improvements."

Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp also told reporters that Brown is dealing with significant injuries, and doctors don't expect him to be released any time soon. According to Crisp, "His progress is expected to be gradual and he will remain hospitalized for an extended period of time, but we are grateful for the improvement we have seen since Friday." It still isn't clear what led to the state trooper hitting Brown's motorcycle, but thankfully, emergency responders in an ambulance traveling with the motorcade were able to respond to the crash quickly and administer aid.