Shrapnel From Live Munitions Fired Over California Highway Hits Two Cars In Vice President's Security Detail

When we first heard the Trump administration planned to fire live munitions over California's Interstate 5, we thought it sounded like a bad idea, because, yeah. That sounds like a bad idea. Still, it seemed like, if anything went wrong, it would probably be California residents dealing with the fallout. Maybe someone's house would get hit by shrapnel. Or their car. But even the most cynical among us never would have predicted the shrapnel would hit JD Vance's security detail, a very real thing the BBC reports actually happened on Saturday.

Thankfully, no one was killed or even injured in the mishap. That said, we may have seen more damage or even some injuries if California Governor Gavin Newsom hadn't also closed part of the I-5 freeway prior to the demonstration. After all, we aren't talking about a glorified firework, here. We're talking about a 155-millimeter artillery shell fired from an M777 Howitzer that the California Highway Patrol says "detonated overhead prematurely."

This incident is also a perfect illustration of why you don't fire live munitions over a highway, even if you're celebrating the Marines' 250th birthday. And it isn't like no one could have possibly predicted that something might go wrong, either. California's Governor Gavin Newsom even took time out of his busy day of podcasting with his right-wing friends and beating up the homeless to issue a statement saying, "The President is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety. Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn't just wrong — it's dangerous"