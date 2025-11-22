Why US Traffic Lights Don't Have Countdown Timers

Traffic lights are an integral part of maintaining order among vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians. And while an agreement has been in place since the late 1960s standardizing intersection lights across many places in the world, some differences remain. For example, in over 20 countries, instead of the solid yellow light used in the U.S., there is a countdown timer.

A yellow light is an indication that a red one is coming, but some say that numbers counting down to red would be better than a solid light. When drivers approach an intersection with a yellow light, there is a moment when they must either commit to going forward or prepare to stop. Researchers at Oregon State University refer to this as the "dilemma zone," and suggest that a countdown timer for American intersections would prevent misjudgments behind the wheel, averting potential incidents.

However, while a countdown timer for crosswalks is permitted in the United States, the U.S. Department of Transportation doesn't allow traffic lights to be modified in this way. The concern is that introducing more data for drivers at each intersection could become too much for motorists to process, leading to crashes. Just look at how these pedestrian traffic signals are confusing drivers, leading to situations where they go when they should stop and visa-versa. In addition, the lack of countdown timers on traffic lights could also have to do with the type of signal technology being used, and the cost of implementing a timer on every light.