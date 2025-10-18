Fresno Spent $2.4 Million To Activate A Single Traffic Signal

Planning for the installation of this traffic signal took years because the county had to acquire the land, secure rights of way, purchase equipment, and remove trees; all of which added to the eye-watering price. According to GVWire, "Although the signal was a county project, the city of Fresno needed to give its final sign off, and the county had to build to city standards. The land is within the city's sphere of influence — meaning it could eventually be annexed — so the city will maintain the signal."

State grants helped pay for the signal, but Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who represents the area, said planning should have started proactively over a decade ago when Highway 180 expanded eastward.

The reason that the nearby traffic light took just three months to install rather than the seven years it took for the signal at Fowler and Olive avenues comes down to zoning. The $2.4 million signal was a county project that had to be built to the standards of the city of Fresno, which also needed to sign off on the job. The city of Fresno will maintain the signal moving forward, and traffic at the intersection has already subsided.