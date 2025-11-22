F3 Cars Used To Run A Side Pod Air Intake, Here's Why It Worked And Then Disappeared

Before Formula 3 cars became sleek, smaller, and slower clones of the sustainable F1 cars, there was a time when they looked like tiny fighter jets (although they're not shooting missiles). They had big, awkward-looking pods sitting just behind the driver's shoulder, looking like something out of "Twisted Metal". You've probably seen them yourself in photos of '80s or early 2000s F3 cars.

Those pods weren't mistakes. They were air intakes, purpose-built for the era of restricted engines. The first F3 to introduce these wide side pods was Argo's JM3 in 1979. By the mid '80s, Dallara made an improved F385 engine with an improved side pod design, making them a staple in F3 history.

See, F3 engines were capped by air restrictors to limit power, so engineers had to make every molecule of air count. They cooked up clever side pod designs with air restrictors 20 mm in diameter, helping maintain steady pressure without choking the engine. But by 2013, new 2.0L engines would have 26 to 28 mm air restrictors thanks to new regulations, anticipating an increase in power output. F1 cars used top snorkels as they went from V12s to turbocharged V6 engines, but F3 lived under stricter rules. The oval side pod was a workaround, acting as an aerodynamic loophole disguised as a duct. It looks ballistic, but it worked –- and in F3, that was enough.