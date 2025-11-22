This WWII Boeing Bomber Inspired The Millenium Falcon's Iconic Cockpit

"Star Wars" is pretty much World War II in space. Not just because of the overarching plot involving an evil empire and dogfights between airplanes/spacecraft, but because so much of the first movie — "Episode IV — A New Hope" — was pulled straight from WWII films. George Lucas created "Star Wars" to be reminiscent of old serials like "Flash Gordon" while also evoking the feeling of the war epics of his time. The battles involve exciting ship-on-ship shootouts and gun turrets taking down single-person fighters, with everything feeling like the stakes are galaxy-wide. Lucas even pitched the movie as "The Dirty Dozen" in space.

But there's another way that "Star Wars" worked hard to capture the feeling of WWII, and it's not just with the Empire being a stand-in for wartime Germany (watch the movie in German, speeches by Imperial characters take on a new dimension). The extra WWII-ness is also echoed in the design of the ships — especially in the Millennium Falcon. While some call it the Lockheed P-38 Lightning of "Star Wars" thanks to its speed, the ship's cockpit is more reminiscent of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. Well, that's not entirely accurate. It's actually almost identical to the greenhouse cockpit of a B-29, and that was by request from George Lucas himself.