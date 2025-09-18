At $5,500, Does This 1988 Volkswagen Scirocco Blow Up Your Skirt?

The first Scirocco arrived on the scene in 1974, riding on the same platform as the mass-market Golf, but heavily re-engineered for a more sporting look and feel. VW intended the Scirocco to replace the long-in-the-tooth Karmann Ghia, and the German coachbuilder did assemble both models. Styling for the Scirocco's first generation, like that of the Golf, was handled by Giorgetto Giugiaro's ItalDesign. That car is a chef's kiss of balance and proportion, arguably one of the best-looking coupes ever designed.

When the time came for a second round, VW decided to go it alone on both the Golf and Scirocco, and this second-generation car is the result. While not bad looking, its rolly-polly lines lack the tautness of the earlier car's design. In its American guise, it's also saddled with enormous five-mile-per-hour bumpers that just add insult to injury.

This one appears to be in reasonable shape (no mention of rust is made), and while the seller says the paint has several flaws and needs to be polished out, it looks okay in the ad's pictures. Perhaps the most egregious of the finish's flaws are the black-painted B pillars, which have been losing their battle with the sun, along with the center caps of the factory 14-inch teardrop alloys that present in several shades of their base plastic. A couple of annoying dings are also noticeable in the underlying metal.