At $7,900, Is This 2001 Lexus GS 300 A Creampuff Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice GS 300 offers Lexus's legendary build quality and a smooth straight-six engine shared with the Toyota Supra. Let's see what such a combo might assuredly be worth.

You might remember Goldilocks, the fairytale little girl who thought the panacea for getting lost in the woods was to commit a home invasion robbery. While perpetrating her crime of domestic larceny, Goldilocks demonstrated another of her character flaws: her unflagging need for perfection, demanding that everything she usurped be "just right."

Goldilocks would probably have approved of the 2018 Porsche Macan 2.0 we looked at yesterday. It might have had the smallest, least powerful motor in the Macan lineup, but the VW four has enough oomph for most people, and the car's presentation was tidy and issue-free. In the end, the seller's $18,900 proved to be 'just right' for many of you, securing the Macan an unimpeachable 63% 'Nice Price' win.