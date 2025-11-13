As We Say Goodbye To The Penny, What's Your Favorite Copper-Colored Car?
The final penny to ever enter circulation in the United States was produced on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump cancelled the iconic copper-colored one-cent coin despite the federal government issuing no guidance for businesses on how to handle customer transactions. It was produced in the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia, which has been producing pennies since 1793, and it means the United States no longer produces copper coins. The automotive industry also focuses production on boring-colored cars painted silver, gray, white, and black, but you can occasionally find a car in an exciting color — something like copper, even.
When it comes to coins, copper is not a desirable color, but when it comes to cars, copper-colored cars are rare and often more desirable than their plain old alternatives. We here at Jalopnik are big fans of automakers painting their cars more daring shades and hues, and we know our audience feels similarly, so it begs the question: what is your favorite copper-colored car? Let us know in the comments.
My favorite copper-colored car is the 2017 Infiniti QX30
Okay, I know there are a lot of exceptionally cool copper-colored cars out there, but I feel like I have a duty to give the 2017 QX30 a moment of recognition so it doesn't disappear from the world's memory. This particular color is called Liquid Copper, despite it giving notes of rose gold in some lighting scenarios, so don't come for me because I classified it as copper, because that's what it is. Ahem. Now that I've made that clear, let's take a moment to remember Infiniti's weirdo Mercedes-Benz GLA–based subcompact luxury crossover.
The QX30 shared its chassis and powertrain with the GLA250, so it had a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that sent 208 horsepower through a 9-speed automatic transmission to either the front or all four wheels. The dramatic interior and exterior styling, however, is all Infiniti, and the Liquid Copper paint job was a $500 option, which seems pretty cheap considering what a striking color it is. It only lasted three years, from 2017 to 2019, but all I know is that I always do a double-take on the rare occasion that I happen to spot a Liquid Copper Infiniti QX30. There are plenty of other cars that also feature great coppery shades though, so let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below.