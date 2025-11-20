Why Amazon Trucks Make That Annoying Sound Backing Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's not surprising to hear a large commercial truck, such as an Amazon delivery van, emitting some sort of noise when driving in reverse. Amazon's dedication to safety is evident from its use of an in-van surveillance system that monitors everything from seatbelt use to speed. Granted, there have been some challenges, such as when Amazon drivers were told to disable safety monitoring to meet quotas. But in recent years, the company's safety-consciousness has extended in unique ways.

In the past, Amazon trucks relied on the familiar beeping noise often heard on forklifts, dump trucks, and other large equipment to notify pedestrians when the truck was backing up. Nowadays, the company is using reverse alarms that emit a form of white noise. You can even buy a White Noise Reversing Alarm yourself for $28.99, if you'd like.

In a video explaining back-up beepers, Technology Connections says it's easier and faster for human brains to pinpoint the location of white noise alarms than a monotonous beeping alarm. Quicker recognition of a nearby truck going into reverse helps prevent accidents.