Why Amazon Trucks Make That Annoying Sound Backing Up
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's not surprising to hear a large commercial truck, such as an Amazon delivery van, emitting some sort of noise when driving in reverse. Amazon's dedication to safety is evident from its use of an in-van surveillance system that monitors everything from seatbelt use to speed. Granted, there have been some challenges, such as when Amazon drivers were told to disable safety monitoring to meet quotas. But in recent years, the company's safety-consciousness has extended in unique ways.
In the past, Amazon trucks relied on the familiar beeping noise often heard on forklifts, dump trucks, and other large equipment to notify pedestrians when the truck was backing up. Nowadays, the company is using reverse alarms that emit a form of white noise. You can even buy a White Noise Reversing Alarm yourself for $28.99, if you'd like.
In a video explaining back-up beepers, Technology Connections says it's easier and faster for human brains to pinpoint the location of white noise alarms than a monotonous beeping alarm. Quicker recognition of a nearby truck going into reverse helps prevent accidents.
Another benefit of white noise reverse alarms
Everyday traffic noise causes us more harm to our wellbeing than many would guess. OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, requires company trucks with an obstructed view to the rear to have a reverse signal alarm that's "distinguishable from the surrounding noise level" and "audible above surrounding noise level." That is, unless the truck has a spotter that guides the driver back when it's safe.
In addition to helping us avoid being hit by a delivery truck, the white noise reverse alarms used on Amazon trucks are "more likely to comply with environmental regulations and reduce noise complaints" according to HTS Spares, a supplier of construction plant spare parts in the U.K. The usual louder-beeping reverse alarms become less effective as more people get used to hearing them.
While the newer back-up alarms on Amazon trucks may be annoying, they're safer and helping to reduce noise pollution. Like any other new thing, it won't be long before people get used to them, too.