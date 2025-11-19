How To Perfectly Parallel Park Every Time (The Easy Way)

Do you suffer from parallelophobia? If you deal with an irrational fear of parallel parking, you're not alone. Nearly half of all Americans suffer from this condition, and in Britain, many would rather park a mile away than parallel park near their destination.

To help with that, we're going to break down parallel parking into a few easy steps so that you no longer have to fear it. We take this responsibility very seriously at Jalopnik and have done extensive research on the topic, which not only included consulting numerous reliable sources, as well as our own vast experience with parallel parking, but we also conducted some very scientific simulations, as pictured above. We even made "vroom, vroom" noises, you know, for accuracy. And, yes, we keep toy cars on our desk. Don't judge us.

Parallel parking is easier than you may think, even without using fancy backup cameras. Start alongside the car parked in front of your spot. As you back up, cut your wheel to the right once you're half-way past the car parked in front of you. Then, cut your wheel to the left once your front bumper clears the rear bumper of the car in front. Finally, line your car up with the cars in front of and behind you. That's pretty much all there is to it. However, our editor expects us to write a whole article about this, so we'll elaborate with additional helpful details. Ultimately, the key is to take your time while remembering to look behind you and check your mirrors.