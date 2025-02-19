Suzuki Wants You To Pay $9,000 For A 400cc Dual Sport

Riders have loved the Suzuki DR-Z400 since approximately the stone age for being a cheap, do-anything, go-anywhere dual sport. We've loved it so much, in fact, that Suzuki saw fit to grace us with an all-new update to the 400cc line this year in the form of the DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM. Except that Suzuki doesn't seem concerned about preserving the old bike's cheapness — the new DRZ costs nearly $2,000 more than the outgoing model, bringing it up to an MSRP of $8,999.

The DRZ fans among you might be confused about hearing a single price tag, since the DR-Z400 line was split between two models: The $7,199 DR-Z400S dual sport and the $7,899 DR-Z400SM supermoto. That split still exists on the new bikes, between the DR-Z4S dual sport and DR-Z4SM supermoto, but now the two share a starting price. They also share a $600 destination charge, up from $460 on the old DRZs, though it's unclear if that includes the $100 freight surcharge from the old bikes. Even if it does, that's $600 to the old bike's $560, and a pre-tax post-shipping price of $9,599 for the 4S compared to $7,659 for the 400S.

That's very nearly a $2,000 difference for a bike that occupies the same spot in Suzuki's lineup: A 400cc dual-sport (or sumo) that's meant to be the brand's entry level. Yet the (admittedly ancient) DR650 sits at the same price as the old DRZ, far below the new small bike. Compare the DR-Z4S to the competition, and it only looks worse: Kawasaki's KLX300 and Honda's CRF300L both start at $5,449, while the Yamaha XT250 sits just $50 richer at $5,499. Dual sports are traditionally cheap motorcycles, accessible to masses too young to get their drivers' licenses, but the new DRZ just isn't.