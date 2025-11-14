San Francisco Muni Driver Appears To Doze Off, Hit A Curve At 50 MPH, Then Tells Passengers To Relax

Video recently surfaced of an incident where a San Francisco Muni train operator appears to doze off while the train was in motion, until she got jolted awake by the train hitting a curve at 50 mph, or about five-times the speed the train normally travels. Fortunately the driver was able to slow the speeding train and the Wednesday morning commuters only experienced jostling, and some fell due to the sudden motion according to ABC News and the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Authority (SFMTA). The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at a little after 8:30 a.m..

The moment that the train left a tunnel traveling at 50 mph, it hit a curve that jolted the driver awake and jostled the passengers in the crowded train car, before barreling past the Duboce Park Muni stop and hitting another curve while speeding. What appears to be a black BMW narrowly avoided a collision with the speeding train before it finally came to a stop.