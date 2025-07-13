How Electric Vehicles Like Tesla's, Ford's & GM's Keep Batteries Cool

EV battery cooling tech has come pretty far in the last 30 years. The GM EV1, for instance, was reengineered in 1999 with an air tunnel to properly cool its optional nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) batteries, but it still couldn't be sold in Arizona because the battery still got too hot. Now, however, we have advanced cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch-style lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries with liquid cooling (typically ethylene glycol, a.k.a. antifreeze) and active air solutions to handle environmental extremes — even in Arizona.

Passive air cooling, as seen in the original Nissan Leaf, is simple and cost-effective, but its cooling ability is limited. Active air cooling employs fans or chilled air from the HVAC system, and is still the method used by the Lexus UX300e, though indirect liquid cooling can better tackle current EV power levels. Direct liquid cooling isn't used for consumer EVs because the batteries would need to make, well, direct contact with a liquid, and it would need to have zero electrical conductivity to avoid shorting the battery.

Most EVs use cold plates (also called cooling plates), which feature coolant passages strewn through a flat sheet of metal adhered directly to the bottoms of battery cells. Cold plates are usually made of aluminum alloy, stainless steel, or copper and can cool one pack of cells or two. Rivian, Hyundai, Ford, GM, and Lucid all use cold plates. Tesla, on the other hand, routes coolant pipes throughout the cells, which may be done so that its 4680 batteries can vent from the bottom in case of thermal runaway, or to be different and make this article longer.