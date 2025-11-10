It's 1:30 pm, and you're already four hours into an eight-hour road trip. You grabbed a bite at home before you left, but you're still far from any sort of destination and the hanger is starting to creep back in. Rather than add even more time between point A and point B, you know this is going to be the kind of meal where you swing through a drive-thru and eat at the wheel, but that opens up the biggest road trip question of them all: What are you getting to eat?

There's a lot of choice out there, but what's the best food to eat? Something that accounts for flavor, availability, convenience, and a minimal risk of staining your interior and filling the car with smells you'll never get out. The perfect food should be edible alone (no need for a passenger to unwrap things or lay them out), manageable with one hand, and available in whatever flyover country you're driving through. With those criteria in place, what's your favorite food to eat while driving?