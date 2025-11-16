Georgia Is Home To The World's Largest Classic Car Junkyard

Head north from Atlanta and, eventually, you will stumble upon a rusty signboard reading "The world's oldest junkyard." Step inside this North Georgia forest, and you will find a 34-acre compound with rows upon rows of mostly rusted American cars, trucks, vans, and even school buses. You have reached Old Car City, the world's largest classic car junkyard. There's a lot more to Old Car City than its collection of over 4,000 cars, some of them dating back to the 1930s. Old Car City aside, there are some cool junkyards across America, like a Porsche junkyard in North Carolina. Or a 10,000-car pick-and-pull in Phoenix, Arizona.

Old Car City is now an open-air museum situated on 34 acres of forested land — a haunting piece of American car history — and a place where nature and cars have become intertwined. The place so huge that it takes several hours to walk through it all. The unique nature trail inside Old Car City costs $30 per person. Some degree of fitness is required for attempting to check out all the cars here. Before we talk more, let's begin with where it all started.