At $6,800, Is This 2013 Ford Fusion Fun For The Whole Family?
A rare six-speed stick inches the fun factor of today's Nice Price or No Dice Fusion closer to its Aston Martin-aping good looks. Let's find out if this family car is priced to make adoption a viable option.
One of the most popular songs by Minnesota-based lo-fi band Low is the duet "Plastic Cup." A fragile lament on the loss of autonomy and the misplacement of worth, both symbolized by the titular plastic cup, it became a concert staple for the band.
The plastics in the 1977 Chevy Camaro R/S we looked at yesterday appeared to have held up shockingly well over time, as had the car's bodywork, paint, and, as best we could tell, its mechanicals. There was no misinterpretation of the value of any of those elements, as the Camaro presented well and, laudably, claimed to be a two-owner car. There was, however, disagreement over the seller's asking price of $13,500. Many of you took issue with that asking, with the result being a narrow but decisive 54% 'No Dice' loss.
Last sedan standing
Looking at Ford's current U.S. lineup, one might be struck by the lack of diversity in its consumer offerings. Under the auspices of the "SUVs and cars" category on the company website, only one vehicle is offered with a separate, lockable trunk. That's the two-door Mustang, the last car of any kind on the company's roster. Everything else is either a five-door wagon with a hatch, or the Bronco's swinging gate, offered on two and four-door editions. There's not a single sedan in Ford's North American lineup, nor has there been for the past five years.
The question, of course, is "Do we miss them?" Ford eliminated sedans from its lineup due to market demands, not out of spite. Its last sedan to date was a 2020 Fusion that rolled off the line at the company's Hermosillo, Mexico assembly plant on July 31st of that year. Now the plant makes the Bronco Sport, which sells in lower volumes than did the Fusion on its worst day, but is perhaps more profitable for the company in the long run.
Ecoslow
Today, we're going to look at an older Fusion, this 2013 Fusion SE, which comes with an interesting drivetrain choice for what's basically a simple family sedan. Under the hood is a 1.6-liter Ecoboost four, a turbocharged 16-valve motor that, in this model, made a claimed 178 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. While somewhat light on both numbers for the Fusion's 3,590-pound weight, this car has an ace up its sleeve. That's an unexpected six-speed manual sourced from Getrag and adding a little spice to this sedan.
Of course, there's only so much that a stick shift can do, and this Fusion's current owner acknowledges the car's economy over performance qualifications by humorously fitting it with a vanity plate that reads "ECOSLOW."
Despite that, there's a lot to like about a car of this size and capabilities. Its usefulness as a family car is evident in the shot of the back seat, which can swallow two kiddie seats with room to spare. It also has the sedan's secret weapon of a separate trunk to keep valuables other than the kiddos safe and secure.
Hecho en Mexico
As noted, Ford built the Fusions at its Hermosillo plant, and they must have done a pretty good job of screwing this one together down there, since here, well over a decade later, this one still looks to be in solid shape. A lot of that has to do with maintenance and care, as well as the car's reasonably low 98,800 miles.
The blue paint still pops and shows no evidence of dings or dents. The bodywork beneath it is also noteworthy for being what is arguably one of the best-looking cars Ford has ever produced, appearing very much like an Aston Martin from a number of angles. The black-coated factory alloys are a take-it-or-leave-it element, but are an easy fix if disliked by the next owner.
The cabin also appears to have held up well, and as a mid-level SE model, it offers leather seating surfaces, powered and heated front seats, and a few other bells and whistles. All in all, it looks like a comfortable place to spend time while in car line or on the commute to work.
Up to date
According to the ad, the car has a clean title, a worry-free Carfax report, and has passed its state safety inspection. That makes it ready to rock for the next family, and all it will take to get behind the wheel is to pay the seller their FIRM $6,800 asking price.
What's your take on this Fusion and that firm price? Does that seem like a reasonable deal for someone looking to buck the trend and stick with a sedan? Or does that price put a damper on such quaint notions, or even the appeal of this car's six-speed stick-shift?
You decide!
New Hampshire Craigslist
