At $6,800, Is This 2013 Ford Fusion Fun For The Whole Family?

A rare six-speed stick inches the fun factor of today's Nice Price or No Dice Fusion closer to its Aston Martin-aping good looks. Let's find out if this family car is priced to make adoption a viable option.

One of the most popular songs by Minnesota-based lo-fi band Low is the duet "Plastic Cup." A fragile lament on the loss of autonomy and the misplacement of worth, both symbolized by the titular plastic cup, it became a concert staple for the band.

The plastics in the 1977 Chevy Camaro R/S we looked at yesterday appeared to have held up shockingly well over time, as had the car's bodywork, paint, and, as best we could tell, its mechanicals. There was no misinterpretation of the value of any of those elements, as the Camaro presented well and, laudably, claimed to be a two-owner car. There was, however, disagreement over the seller's asking price of $13,500. Many of you took issue with that asking, with the result being a narrow but decisive 54% 'No Dice' loss.