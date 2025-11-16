The Old Fashioned Car Accessory That Solved Foggy Rear Windows

Automotive history provides a fascinating look at the evolution of design and technology. Nowadays, during rainy or cold conditions, there is a handy little button on your dashboard that defogs the rear window, identified by a rectangle with three curving arrows pointed upward. Although, recently, car makers have begun to mess with the formula, frustrating some drivers, as the defrost feature is one of several car settings that have no business being controlled through a touchscreen.

Originally invented by German engineer Heinz Kunert in the 1960s, this idea transformed vehicle travel in conditions that historically made things challenging. Kunert's defroster technology has been a common stock feature in new vehicles for some time, and it works by running current through elements or grids embedded in or painted on the glass.

However, even up to the late '70's, some cars didn't come equipped with this technology, which made navigating in inclement weather more arduous (especially if the car didn't have a heater), with reduced visibility out of the rear window. The solution, at the time, was something called an anti-mist panel or rear window invisible demister. They often came packaged in cardboard tubes and were available in several sizes to accommodate a range of window designs. Essentially, you would install this clear film on the inside of the rear window, which prevented it from fogging up. Although, those who remember them don't all agree they were actually helpful back in the day, quite the opposite in some cases.