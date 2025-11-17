These Car Brands Are Moving Production To India

India is now becoming the new hub for major car brands across Europe, Japan and the U.S. to base their auto manufacturing in. After chasing China for years, brands like Tesla, Ford, Suzuki, Toyota, and Honda are pouring in big investments in India to set up production there.

While Ford just about gave up on India in 2021, it has since reversed its plans and intends to invest roughly $370 million to revamp its Chennai plant to make new, high-tech export engines starting in 2029. Japanese automakers like Toyota and Suzuki are planning a combined investment of $11 billion to expand production capacity in India and make the country a key export base. This will expand Suzuki's output alone to a staggering four million vehicles a year. Honda hasn't announced an investment figure but wants to move production to India, too.

Brands with existing production bases in India, like Nissan and Renault, also want to increase production with a $600 million investment and have plans to upgrade the existing facility to an export base. Volkswagen announced an investment of one billion euros in an attempt to be "hyper local" in India, as VW CEO Bernhard Maier told The Times of India. MG Motor also plans to pour in $100 million to improve its market share in the country.

It wasn't long ago when GM and Ford packed up and left India, citing low margins and unpredictable demand as reasons. So what has changed the equation for these automakers?