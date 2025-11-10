At $13,500, Is This 1977 Chevy Camaro R/S A Survivor Steal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Camaro comes from the last year of the model's chrome bumper era and looks all the better for it. Let's see what this pampered pony car might just be worth.

In the scandalously Oscar-ignored 1980 film "Shogun Assassin" a lone samurai pushes his toddler son in a baby cart, extracting revenge against the Shogun and his army of assassins. "Shogun Assassin" is an American edit of two earlier Japanese market films in the Lone Wolf and Cub series, which were, in turn, based on a long-running series of Manga publications. Every single iteration is gory and great.

The 1988 Suzuki Jimny turbo we looked at last Friday had a lot in common with "Shogun Assassin": both are Japanese imports, both are centered on a small wagon, and, with its turbo engine, the Jimny packed an unexpected punch. Unfortunately for the Jimny's seller, the only vengeance to be found was ours. At a $10,000 asking price, that retribution was extracted upon the little Suzuki by way of a sizable 84% 'No Dice' loss.