These Two Companies Offer Diesel Airplane Engines, Here's Why

Despite the original diesel fiasco in the 2010s — and the five automakers facing their own Dieselgate trial in the U.K. this year — diesel engines have definite benefits over their gasoline-powered counterparts. As a result, they're still in high demand for applications like long-distance trucking, cruise ships, trains, and heavy equipment. And while it may surprise some folks here in the United States, the efficiency and low cost of ownership associated with diesel engines can make them a great choice in the air, as well.

That's particularly the case in many parts of the world where the supply of aviation-grade gasoline is either limited or non-existent. The situation drives up the cost of avgas, making gas-powered piston-engine airplanes a tough sell. Just to be clear, though, diesel airplanes don't solve the problem by using diesel fuel. They run on the much more commonly used Jet A fuel, or a variant of it.

Remember, diesel engines are named after their inventor, Rudolf Diesel, not their fuel. The defining characteristic of his motors is that they rely on compression for ignition, not spark plugs. The chemical composition of Jet A, which is based on kerosene, is compatible with that process. Today, at least one company — Piper Aircraft — is trying to expand its reach in the U.S. Meanwhile, Diamond Aircraft has been doing the same in Europe since 2002. The diesel revolution has been a long time coming, too, since the first airplane with a diesel engine took flight back in 1928.