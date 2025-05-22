Tear Up The Trails, Literally, With The 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV Trail Boss

If you were interested in preserving trails for future generations, you probably wouldn't buy a four-ton truck to do your off-roading, but that still hasn't stopped Chevrolet from announcing the 2026 Silverado EV Trail Boss. Then again, there's still money to be made on off-road-ready trucks, and as Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell put it in the press release, "Trail Boss has been one of the highest turning trims in our portfolio since we first launched it on the 2019 Silverado."

Chevrolet did not say how much the Silverado EV Trail Boss weighs, but with the Extended Range battery, expect it to clock in over the 8,500-pound mark. With the Max Range battery, it should be even heavier. You do get a two-inch lift, though, and an off-road-tuned suspension and a Terrain mode for low-speed off-roading that also adds more aggressive rear-wheel steering. There's also a regular off-road mode and Sidewinder mode. The Silverado EV may be too heavy, but I'm not going to pretend Sidewinder mode isn't a much cooler name than the Hummer EV's Crab Walk mode.

With the Max Range battery, you also get 725 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque, a 2,100-pound payload capacity and a 12,500-pound tow rating. That battery will also push range to a GM-estimated 478 miles, while Trail Boss buyers who get the Extended Range battery will have to settle for "only" 625 hp and 410 miles of range. And that's with 35-inch tires on 18-inch wheels, too.