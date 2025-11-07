At $10,000, Would You Toy With This Tiny 1988 Suzuki Jimny Turbo?
The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice Suzuki says this is NOT a Samurai. They claim that this imported JDM Jimny is SO much better owing to the turbo on its small motor. Let's see if we agree on that and on their pricing acumen.
Have you ever parted your hair on the opposite side of your head only to find that even those close to you proved oblivious to the change? Subtle differences—even when they are right in front of you—are oftentimes hard to discern.
In the case of the 2004 Harley-Davidson V-ROD we looked at yesterday, there were numerous differences in its engine from the bike builder's previous efforts—water cooling, overhead cams, etc. Those were somewhat masked by the still traditional V-twin form factor and the subtle, mostly decorative finning on the cylinder jugs. Nothing else about yesterday's Harley was, in any way, subtle, with an aftermarket exhaust and dropped bars adding to the bike's hair-chest appearance. The seller's $9,500 asking price proved just as aggressive, but for most of you, it was aggressively too high. In the end, that resulted in a 76% 'No Dice' loss.
Jimny Cricket
One of the challenges Harley-Davidson faces is competition, mainly from its Japanese rivals. Each of the big three Asian bike makers—Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki—offers V-twin power paired with low-slung cruiser-style frames, ala Harley. A quick perusal of the Suzuki U.S.A. website shows that the company calls its Harley competitor the Boulevard. Delving deeper into the Suzuki USA site reveals something else, though: a sad backwater titled Suzuki Automotive. It promotes resources for owners of the marque's four-wheel products, last sold here in the States all the way back in 2012. Kudos to the company for still showing those owners some love, but boy, is that depressing.
Considering that Suzuki's automobile products have long since fallen from grace on the new-car side, it's little surprise that someone has sought to import one of the company's most emblematic products from its home market in Japan. It's a little surprising, however, that they went to the trouble of building it out with a huge turbocharger and are now offering it up for sale.
Not a Samurai
The first vehicle Suzuki Automotive sold in the U.S. was a version of its Jimny 4X4, dubbed here the Samurai. The seller of today's 1988 Suzuki goes to great lengths to note that their trucklet is NOT a Samurai, but a JDM Jimny. That's made obvious by the truck's badging, right-hand drive, and speedo that reads in kph. They also tout the hood scoop as an indicator, something added to the model for the turbocharged engine in residence beneath.
This is the fully enclosed cab version of the Jimny, something that was rarer in the U.S. when the Samurai was sold here, as buyers tended to gravitate toward the open-top model more than this style. Notable updates here include LED headlamps and taillights, brand-new Atturo tires on handsome steel wheels, and what appears to be a fairly new paint job. Both front and rear bumpers have been removed, with the former replaced by a small bull bar. Nowhere in the ad's pictures is the truck shown with its spare, but the spare's mounting is evident on the swinging back gate. The jack sits under the hood right next to the truck's four-pot party piece.
The big turbo
While the seller doesn't give us any info on the displacement of this Jimny's engine, it's likely the 1298cc G13 four. The ad does tell us that the mill has been fully built, and now features forged internals, a new fuel system, a Hondata tune, and, sitting proudly next to the OHC head, a monster turbocharger to feed the beast. It's a tidy install, but lacking any obvious air filter or emissions control, one has to wonder how long it would last on a dusty trail or how it might actually obtain registration in certain areas.
Backing up the turbo four is a five-speed manual and Suzuki's crude but capable 4WD system, comprising live axles at both ends held in place by cart springs. The levers for both the gearbox and the transfer case sit at the center of a cabin that looks clean but a bit beat up. In the dash, the Japanese-market radio has been removed, replaced by a trio of gauges to monitor the turbo engine's vitals. Leather upholstery spiffs up the space, but looks a little out of place on an off-roader. The truck has a claimed 25,000 miles on the clock (the odometer reads 41,540 kilometers), and will come with a clean title and a car cover.
Kei cash
If you are not up to speed on the old Samurai market, be prepared for a shock. These formerly throwaway trucks have entered some sort of an alternate universe where their past lawsuits over on-road instability are forgotten, and people clamor to pay top dollar for nice examples.
This Jimny has its issues, notably that it's RHD and has that big turbo, which is a stone's throw away from self-destruction owing to the lack of protection. That being said, it does have its appeal, and the turbo could be capped with a filter to eliminate that problem.
With all that in mind, we all need to now consider this Jimny's $10,000 asking price. That gets a unique version of a popular classic truck with a rebuilt motor and, apparently, in solid running condition.
How does that sit with you? Is $10K a fair price for this JDM expat? Or is that too much for so small a favor?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
Phoenix, Arizona, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
