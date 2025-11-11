Can You Make A Side-By-Side Street Legal?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the best ways to experience off-road thrills or conveniently traverse large properties is a side-by-side or UTV. These vehicles can accommodate multiple passengers and often feature many of the same components as a car, such as a steering wheel, pedals, and four tires. Considering the similarities, you may wonder if you can travel on the roads as opposed to just off of them. But the answer isn't a simple one, as it largely depends on which state you reside in and the local laws. For example, there are 17 states that flat-out won't allow you to use side-by-sides on the roads. These include places like Colorado, California, Oregon, South Carolina, and Nebraska, to name a few.

Conversely, you can daily a side-by-side UTV in some states, including Arizona, Wyoming, Michigan, and North Carolina, among others. The rest of the country falls somewhere in between with conditional street legality.

So, depending on your location, you may be able to drive a side-by-side on the streets, but it'll take a bit of preparation first. Side-by-sides don't generally come stock with the equipment you'll need for legal road use. You'll have to add parts or modify certain aspects of your ride. You may need to install components like turn signals, tires approved by the Department of Transportation (DOT), seat belts, and a rearview mirror. Furthermore, you may also need to upgrade your headlights, while the final step is to register the vehicle and attach a license plate.

Unfortunately, it can get a bit more complex, as the rules can differ from state to state. For instance, if you live in Michigan, you'll need to pony up for a complete glass windshield, wile some Arizona cities demand that your side-by-side undergo and pass a smog check.