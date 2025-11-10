These Cars Should Never Go Hybrid, According To You
The auto industry — especially in the U.S. — is in an incredibly weird spot right now. Everyone was gearing up for the EV revolution, but it seems more and more like it isn't coming in the very near future. Because automakers still have some efficiency standards to meet (for now, at least), they are turning to hybrids to help fill in the gaps. Hybrid market shares are up as more and more automakers partially electrify their lineups, but it's possible that not every car is really suited for that sort of drivetrain. That's where the question I asked you fine folks last week comes in — I wanted to know what car you all thought should never get a hybrid drivetrain.
What car would it be a criminal offense to give a hybrid drivetrain to? To me, the answer is none of them. Electric power is only going to help a car's performance and efficiency, even if it gains a few pounds in the process. Luckily, a few of you see the world the same way as I, but not everyone does. A few of you brought up good points about lightweight sports cars, muscle cars that are all about their big, naturally aspirated engines and the fact that we shouldn't be going back to EVs. Some of you weirdos bemoaned cars that were already on sale, though. Never change.
In any case, I should stop yapping. Scroll down below and check out the cars your fellow Jalops say should never get a hybrid drivetrain.
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Easiest answer in a while – Mazda MX-5. Being light has been part of its heritage for over 35 years. It's already very fuel efficient and the added expense and weight of batteries would dilute what makes it special.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Lotuses
Anything from Lotus. Their whole schtick is "simplify, and add lightness", and hybridization does the opposite of both those things. They've even managed to add lightness to EVs. The Evija weighs a full half a ton less than the Rimac Nevera, while also making more power.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Anything with a manual
Every car and truck with a manual transmission. And every car that still weighs under 3000 pounds (I'm talking about you BRZ and Miata).
Submitted by: cones
Hyundai Ioniq and Kia EV
Hyundai Ioniq and Kia EV series cars.
With the current car market in the US it honestly wouldn't be a huge surprise for companies to backtrack on EVs in weird ways, but it'd feel pretty gross if cars introduced as EVs suddenly were going hybrid instead.
Submitted by: Connor Paull
Chevy Corvette
The Corvette. Yeah the E-Ray is a fast car but all of them will be gone when the tech support ends. Any enthusiast model that has potential collectable status or such a following that someone can potentially buy it new and keep for decades should not go hybrid. For common daily driver cars, why would you not go hybrid? The equivalent gas versions are now so poorly made they will not make it to 10 years old so just go hybrid because durability is a moot point.
Submitted by: Tex
Mitsubishi Lancer Evo
I'll say the Mitsubishi Evo if they ever get enough funding to make one again. Those rally machines are always the little engine that could, and boy they did they deliver back in the day, even the X was and still is a relevant performance car. It's main draw was just how much power could be unlocked with relative ease, something EVs can't really do at this time...however I think a mild hybrid set up should be doable with a manual transmission.
Submitted by: Agon Targeryan
Muscle cars
The Ford Mustang fastback and the Chevrolet Camaro. I think Ford knows better but I got a feeling GM is over there trying to cook it up over there.
Submitted by: Marcus C
Ferraris
Ferrari, just look at their logo, the horse, a purebred horse. With a long history of powerful engines, a Ferrari devoid of the iconic and recognizable ICE roar would cease to be a Ferrari. Consider La Ferrari, which failed to capture the same allure as a true Ferrari. The enchantment is lost.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Honda Prelude
Definitely newest 6th gen Honda Prelude BF1
It looks too much like 5th gen Toyota Prius XW60 in 2-door coupe version, especially from the front look. Both are also hybrid too !!
Not to mention newest Prelude still have framed door instead of frameless, and trunk open along with rear windows hatchback-style. It's not negative things at all but it just make Prelude looks more and more similar to Prius coupe
If I have a money and be able to buy brand new prelude, the first think I will do is debadge and replace Honda and Prelude logo with Toyota and Prius logo
Submitted by: Derry
Ariel Atom
I'm going to nominate the Ariel Atom since it's still a street legal vehicle. It's supposed to be a fun lightweight toy you throw around corners at your local track, hence the exoskeleton design. A hybrid system would make the car significantly heavier and detract from what the car was built for. I know I'm reaching here but honestly any car you actually see on the road can work as a hybrid. We already have hybrid versions of iconic sports cars such as the Chevrolet Corvette and Porsche 911.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
Some of y'all get it
Honestly, there's no reason not to hybridize anything. It makes everything better, from Civics to 911s. Even luxury cars and full-size trucks benefit from even smoother step-off and increased torque.
If we need to keep just one car purely ICE for some reason we might as well make it the Miata, which is already efficient enough and is often bought as a limited-use toy anyway. Making it a hybrid wouldn't bring much to the table as far as character, performance or pay-it-back-at-the-pump fuel savings.
&
At minimum, mild-hybrid everything.
It will either increase low-end torque and at-speed efficiency, or maybe even both.
&
None. There is no valid argument for insisting that any car's performance on all fronts should be deliberately kneecapped in the name of "purity".
Submitted by: BuddyS & potbellyjoe & Steve65