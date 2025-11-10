These Cars Should Never Go Hybrid, According To You

The auto industry — especially in the U.S. — is in an incredibly weird spot right now. Everyone was gearing up for the EV revolution, but it seems more and more like it isn't coming in the very near future. Because automakers still have some efficiency standards to meet (for now, at least), they are turning to hybrids to help fill in the gaps. Hybrid market shares are up as more and more automakers partially electrify their lineups, but it's possible that not every car is really suited for that sort of drivetrain. That's where the question I asked you fine folks last week comes in — I wanted to know what car you all thought should never get a hybrid drivetrain.

What car would it be a criminal offense to give a hybrid drivetrain to? To me, the answer is none of them. Electric power is only going to help a car's performance and efficiency, even if it gains a few pounds in the process. Luckily, a few of you see the world the same way as I, but not everyone does. A few of you brought up good points about lightweight sports cars, muscle cars that are all about their big, naturally aspirated engines and the fact that we shouldn't be going back to EVs. Some of you weirdos bemoaned cars that were already on sale, though. Never change.

In any case, I should stop yapping. Scroll down below and check out the cars your fellow Jalops say should never get a hybrid drivetrain.