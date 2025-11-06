What Car Should Never Go Hybrid?

I thought long and hard about this question. I know I came up with it, but since I'm an enlightened individual, there really are not many (if any) that I think couldn't be reinvented with a hybrid powertrain. However, the closest I got to actually feeling that way about a car is the Mazda RX-7. You need a Wankel rotary motor. You need twin turbochargers. You simply cannot have any sort of hybrid component.

Here's why: adding a hybrid would almost undoubtedly make a theoretical next-generation RX-7 a better, more livable, more powerful, more economical vehicle. The RX-7 isn't supposed to be those things. It should be loud, and a pit of a pain in the ass to drive at low speeds. It should have almost no torque, and it should get terrible fuel economy. Adding in a hybrid motor would ruin all of that. All of that being said, Mazda, I implore you to ignore everything I just said and make a hybrid RX-7. It would be the tits.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. Head on down below and let your fellow Jalops. know what car should never get a hybrid powertrain. As always, if you explain your answer, you'll be my favorite for the whole afternoon.