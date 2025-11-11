Are Porsches Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Data Says

The company that would later become Porsche was founded in 1931 and has carved out a place as an iconic performance brand. Five years later, Consumer Reports (CR) launched as a non-profit organization to provide trusted info about a whole variety of goods and services. Yet the latter hasn't actually reported on the former too often in recent years. In fact, it looks like CR only got serious about testing Porsches for the 2025 model year. When that happened, Porsche was one of only four auto brands, out of 32 evaluated, to earn "Recommended" ratings for all vehicles that were tested. It's strong evidence for their reliability, too, since that's one of the four key factors that goes into a vehicle's overall CR grade.

Now, we'll get into the details below, but we do have a few disclaimers to deal with first — starting with the fact that only four Porsche vehicles actually went through CR's complete testing regimen: the 2025 Porsche Macan and Cayenne SUVs along with the 718 Boxster roadster and the Taycan EV. So when Porsche was rated No. 4 on CR's list of brands with the best overall scores, it was based solely on those models. Moreover, when things do go wrong with Porsches, CR says you'll pay a hefty price to get back on the road. The automaker ranked second-to-last in CR's 2025 analysis of maintenance and repair costs by brand. It's part of the reason CR recommends skipping European brands if you want a luxury vehicle.