Are Porsches Reliable? Here's What Consumer Reports Data Says
The company that would later become Porsche was founded in 1931 and has carved out a place as an iconic performance brand. Five years later, Consumer Reports (CR) launched as a non-profit organization to provide trusted info about a whole variety of goods and services. Yet the latter hasn't actually reported on the former too often in recent years. In fact, it looks like CR only got serious about testing Porsches for the 2025 model year. When that happened, Porsche was one of only four auto brands, out of 32 evaluated, to earn "Recommended" ratings for all vehicles that were tested. It's strong evidence for their reliability, too, since that's one of the four key factors that goes into a vehicle's overall CR grade.
Now, we'll get into the details below, but we do have a few disclaimers to deal with first — starting with the fact that only four Porsche vehicles actually went through CR's complete testing regimen: the 2025 Porsche Macan and Cayenne SUVs along with the 718 Boxster roadster and the Taycan EV. So when Porsche was rated No. 4 on CR's list of brands with the best overall scores, it was based solely on those models. Moreover, when things do go wrong with Porsches, CR says you'll pay a hefty price to get back on the road. The automaker ranked second-to-last in CR's 2025 analysis of maintenance and repair costs by brand. It's part of the reason CR recommends skipping European brands if you want a luxury vehicle.
Here's what CR says about Porsche's SUVs
The Porsche SUV with the best predicted reliability, according to Consumer Reports, is the compact Macan. Note that this is the gas-powered version. It's not the electric Porsche Macan and Macan 4S we called fantastic — if expensive — compact crossovers when we drove them in the fall of 2024. Getting down to the nitty-gritty, though, the Macan may be tops among Porsche SUVs, but it's actually about average compared to the typical new car. Compared to its competitive set, it's the fifth-most reliable luxury-compact SUV in a class of 22 — sitting right between the Acura RDX and Lexus NX Plug-in Hybrid — and it's the No. 1 German choice in the category as well. It's further worth pointing out that the gas-powered Macan had yet to be recalled at the time this was published.
In terms of CR's luxury midsize SUVs, the Porsche Cayenne checks in at No. 7 in the segment for predicted reliability, on a list that includes 13 rivals. But the Germans showed up better here than in the compact luxury SUV segment, meaning the Cayenne is predicted to have worse reliability than rides such as the Audi Q8 and BMW X5/X6. Overall, Consumer Reports thinks the Cayenne will, like the Macan, have about average reliability compared to the industry as a whole. The 2025 Cayenne is also the subject of a recall for a leak in its fuel system.
Here's what Consumer Reports says about Porsche's cars
On the car side of the ledger, the Porsche 718 Boxster and Taycan have essentially the same score for predicted reliability, and as with the Macan and Cayenne, the results were labeled average. And the same is true for the Porsche 718 Cayman which — remember — hasn't been fully tested by CR. The Cayman results are probably a combination of two things: first, Consumer Reports says it based the Cayman's score solely on Porsche's overall brand scores, not on data specific to the car itself. Next, CR calls the Cayman "the coupe version" of the Boxster, so why not give both models the same exact reliability score?
The outcome left the Boxster in fifth place for predicted reliability, behind similar cars like the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Toyota Supra, BMW Z4, and Chevrolet Corvette, and ahead of only the Nissan Z. Facing off against more rivals, the Cayman is No. 10 out of 14 in a segment including the Ford Mustang, Lexus LC and RC, and the Honda Civic Si.
Finally, we come to the 2025 Porsche Taycan and its excellence through engineering. That excellent engineering didn't make much of a difference in the CR reliability ratings, though, since the Taycan joins the club of cars with an average score in that measure. CR suggested the BMW i4, Lexus ES, and BMW i5 as similar cars with better predicted reliability, while the Tesla Model 3, Mercedes-Benz EQE/EQS, Polestar 2, and Lucid Air all trailed the Taycan.