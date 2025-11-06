At $9,500, Is This Custom 2004 Harley-Davidson V-ROD An Aggressive Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Harley V-ROD looks so pugnacious that it feels like it's trying to pick a fight just sitting on its kickstand. Let's decide what we think such a scrapper might be worth.

A thirty-year model run is praiseworthy in anyone's books, and for Ford's Bronco, that run was good enough to call for an encore starring two and four-door Broncos, with the smaller Escape-based Bronco Sport thrown in for good measure. Perhaps it was the plethora of modern Broncos (Branchia?) that dulled interest in the 1993 Bronco Eddie Bauer edition we looked at yesterday. Or maybe its $19,500 asking price proved too onerous, despite its low-mileage motor and transmission. Whatever the reason, our Bronco came out on the losing end, ultimately earning a 78% 'No Dice' loss in the voting.

In spite of that failure, Ford's Bronco nameplate remains an icon of the American automotive market. Today, we're going to look at another flag-waving, rockets-red-glaring American icon, albeit one with just two wheels.