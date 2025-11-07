Buy A $30 Million Pagani Penthouse In Miami And You'll Get A $3 Million Utopia Roadster Thrown In

The Miami development being high-high-high-end real estate, the terms of Pagani's sponsorship are, in this case, unreported. But the guy is jumping on a trend. According to Bloomberg, Porsche and Bentley also have projects in the area, as does Aston Martin. It's all "part of a wave that's helping turn automotive-branded buildings into a South Florida status symbol," Bloomberg notes.

"Most of our clients already own Pagani automobiles and have access to them in different parts of the world," Bloomberg quoted Horacio Pagani as saying, in an emailed response to an inquiry about the building and the Utopias on offer. "However, for those who aspire to own one in the future, this project can become a source of inspiration and an additional incentive."

Yessir. The perks will certainly be exceptionally appealing, as well. Buyers will have the chance to travel to Italy to consult with the Pagani Arte design team on the customization of their residences. It makes you think that mega-rich owners for whom money is no object might just get their get their money's worth, after all.