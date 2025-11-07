Buy A $30 Million Pagani Penthouse In Miami And You'll Get A $3 Million Utopia Roadster Thrown In
If you want a Pagani Utopia Roadster, you're pretty much out of luck. The waiting list is several years long. But you can quickly cut to the front of the line if you have many millions of bucks to spare and covet a penthouse in Miami, atop a new building blessed by Horacio Pagani himself. From Bloomberg (via Automotive News):
Developed with Miami's Riviera Horizons...the tower features two duplex penthouses priced at as much as $30 million — a record for the area. Each includes an exclusive "Miami Edition" Pagani Utopia Roadster, a supercar that typically carries a three-year wait time and starts at more than $3 million.
The structure, Bloomberg adds, is a "70-unit tower that's slated to start construction next year in North Bay Village, a small cluster of islands in Biscayne Bay," and is Pagani's first venture into both the red-hot Miami market and the world of luxury-branded residences. It's slated to open in 2027.
You probably want a Utopia
Pagani hypercars really are something else. Drama, grandeur, bonkers specs, utterly unique design attributes: the Italo-Argentinian genius that is Horacio Pagani has dazzled us with the Zonda and Huayra previously, and his third majestic machine continued the fireworks. Not only does the Utopia showcase a captivating exterior design and Pagani's distinctive futuristic luxe-sci-fi interior, the Roadster tips the scales at just a few hundred pounds more than a friggin' Miata while yoking an 864-horsepower V12 to a manual transmission.
Of course you want to cough up more than $3 million for the privilege of owning one of just 130 cars! In a sense, the $30 million you'd pay for the Miami penthouse actually saves you the money you would have spent on the Utopia Roadster. It's like a 10% discount! You should so totally do it! Kidding aside, this is a smart marketing move. Anyone with the resources to commit tens of millions to a Miami penthouse with Pagani's imprimatur would be justified in asking if a set of wheels could possibly be thrown in, to sweeten the deal. Heck, Horacio says he's going to live there, too, so you'll get him as a neighbor.
Capitalizing on a trend
The Miami development being high-high-high-end real estate, the terms of Pagani's sponsorship are, in this case, unreported. But the guy is jumping on a trend. According to Bloomberg, Porsche and Bentley also have projects in the area, as does Aston Martin. It's all "part of a wave that's helping turn automotive-branded buildings into a South Florida status symbol," Bloomberg notes.
"Most of our clients already own Pagani automobiles and have access to them in different parts of the world," Bloomberg quoted Horacio Pagani as saying, in an emailed response to an inquiry about the building and the Utopias on offer. "However, for those who aspire to own one in the future, this project can become a source of inspiration and an additional incentive."
Yessir. The perks will certainly be exceptionally appealing, as well. Buyers will have the chance to travel to Italy to consult with the Pagani Arte design team on the customization of their residences. It makes you think that mega-rich owners for whom money is no object might just get their get their money's worth, after all.