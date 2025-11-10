Why Automakers Still Haven't Ditched Clay Car Models

The automotive industry moves fast. It wasn't all that long ago that diesel was being peddled as the next big thing. Then, just a few short years ago, deadlines were being set for the demise of internal combustion engines all-together. Now, there are a number of big-name automakers scaling back their electric vehicle production plans. However, sometimes, the old ways absolutely are the best, and perhaps nowhere else in the automotive industry is this more apparent than in the design rooms. An innovative practice first introduced by GM legend Harley Earl in the 1930s is still found at the very core of automotive design almost 100 years later, and that practice is the use of clay modeling.

When Earl introduced this method, designers were making do with materials like wood and metal to design cars, which wasn't exactly ideal for penning the fluid curves of motor cars from the influential art deco era. You may think that computers would have rendered clay modeling a thing of the past some years ago, but the truth is, car designers still prefer getting their hands dirty with the ways of old, and the reasoning is refreshingly simple.

The physical form of a designer's clay sculpture is simply easier to study, manipulate, and appreciate. It can be moved and placed under different lighting, you can physically walk around it to see how each line flows into the next, different aspects can be changed at will, and it can even be wrapped to look like the eventual finished product. Almost every automaker around the world still uses this technique, and there is more to it than you may think.