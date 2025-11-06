If You 'Don't Want To Be Stranded' Buy A Backup Ticket On A Different Airline, Says Frontier CEO

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a 10% reduction in flights across 40 major airports on Wednesday as a result, and it won't be business as usual for the airlines starting on Friday. Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle suggested that passengers book backup tickets at a different airline in a now-deleted LinkedIn post. As the Trump administration drags on the longest federal government shutdown in American history, there are no longer enough unpaid air traffic controllers to safely maintain commercial airspace.

It's completely unheard of that an airline executive would ever suggest spending money with a competitor. Biffle posted, "Flights will be trimmed due to the ATC staffing starting Friday. If you are flying Friday or in the next ten days and need to be there or don't want to be stranded, I highly recommend booking a backup ticket on another carrier." The CEO would go on to warn that the chances of being stranded when the cuts take effect on Friday are high, before apologizing for the impending operational debacle.