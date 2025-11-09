Thinking Of Swapping Your Harley's Belt For A Chain? Here's What You Need To Know

Harley-Davidsons are special. Aside from their unique "potato-potato" exhaust note, they stand apart from most motorcycles mainly due to their single-pin crankshaft design and their belt final drives. Some have earned a reputation for being the coolest motorcycles around while also being the most difficult motorcycles to handle. Harley-Davidson used chain final drives all the way up to the 1980s, with the belt final drive first debuting on the FXR Super Glide II. Considered as low-maintenance and quieter alternatives to chain drives, belt drives soon became mainstream in Harley-Davidson motorcycles, even on newer Harleys like the Nightster that feels so right, it must be wrong.

That said, some Harley riders still prefer chain drives. Those have been around since the inception of motorcycles and have largely remained unchanged since then. That's because chain drives are durable and known to last for a long time. This leads to a lot of questions. Why does Harley-Davidson insist on belt drives while some Harley riders insist on chains? And if you were to swap your Harley's belt drive for a chain drive, what do you need to know? Before that, let's brush up on the types of drives and whether belt or chain is better.

You need a medium to get the power from your engine to the driven wheels for your vehicle to move. For four-wheelers, it is mostly done via a drive shaft or propeller shaft. Two-wheelers — motorcycles in particular — mostly rely on chain drives to get the job done, but some use belt drives instead.