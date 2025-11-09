How A Loophole Lets You Fly This Electric VTOL Without A Pilot's License

What if there was a way to fulfill your dreams of taking to the skies behind the controls of an aircraft without the certificate? It turns out, through some clever engineering and extensive testing, a handful of companies have made this possible by carefully navigating the rules of the FAA's Part 103 pertaining to ultralight vehicles.

The Pivotal BlackFly is a unique all-electric aircraft that features eight propellers, two wings, fly-by-wire controls, and is 14 feet long. This craft is able to orient itself to leverage the advantages of both its propellers and its wings, depending on the situation. As a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicle, the BlackFly lifts its nose up when leaving the ground, leaning on the propellors for lift. However, once a suitable altitude is reached and the pilot pushes the flight stick forward, this ultralight levels off. As it increases in speed, the small wings then provide most of the lift during flight.

By making the BlackFly come in under the ultralight category's maximum dry weight, which is 254 pounds, and limiting its maximum speed to below the threshold of just over 63 mph, you can fly the aircraft without obtaining a pilot's license. Fortunately, to Pivotal's credit, whether you have experience in the air or not, you must undergo a 10-day training program that includes 40 hours in a realistic simulator and 10 actual flights before you get the keys, so to speak. Pivotal also isn't just dealing in unavailable prototypes, you can actually buy this eVTOL right now, but it'll cost you $190,000. So, the entry bar is certainly a bit out of most people's reach.