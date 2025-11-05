Ford Maverick 300T Concept Uses A Mustang Turbo To Hit 300 HP, And Ford Plans To Sell It To Customers

Ford really did hit it out of the park with the Maverick. A relatively small, practical truck that's also inexpensive and fuel efficient? No wonder it's selling like hot cakes. For the 2025 model year, Ford even added a sport version called the Maverick Lobo that proved to be a hoot, even if you didn't get any extra power. If you're looking for a quicker Maverick, though, you aren't out of luck. For SEMA this year, Ford is showing off the Maverick 300T Concept, a 300-horsepower build that it plans to begin selling to customers sometime next year.

Sadly, there's no manual transmission (since you can't get the Maverick with a manual transmission), but other than that, the 300T sounds like a pretty cool little package. Instead of swapping in a new engine, Ford stuck with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it borrowed the turbo from the four-cylinder Mustang to boost the power output up to 300 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. That's an extra 50 hp and 40 lb-ft over the stock output, so you should definitely be able to feel the difference.

I'm not sure I really buy Ford's claim that it's "swapping in Mustang DNA with a turbocharger transplant," but what are you going to do? It's a press release. They're supposed to hype the heck out of whatever they're writing about, even if they just put the turbo from one four-cylinder engine on a different four-cylinder engine. But while we're on the subject of "swapping in Mustang DNA," why not find a place for the Mustang GT's V8, even if it's in the bed? I'd take mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Maverick. Is it practical? Not at all, but we're just spitballing here.