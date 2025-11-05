Ford Maverick 300T Concept Uses A Mustang Turbo To Hit 300 HP, And Ford Plans To Sell It To Customers
Ford really did hit it out of the park with the Maverick. A relatively small, practical truck that's also inexpensive and fuel efficient? No wonder it's selling like hot cakes. For the 2025 model year, Ford even added a sport version called the Maverick Lobo that proved to be a hoot, even if you didn't get any extra power. If you're looking for a quicker Maverick, though, you aren't out of luck. For SEMA this year, Ford is showing off the Maverick 300T Concept, a 300-horsepower build that it plans to begin selling to customers sometime next year.
Sadly, there's no manual transmission (since you can't get the Maverick with a manual transmission), but other than that, the 300T sounds like a pretty cool little package. Instead of swapping in a new engine, Ford stuck with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, but it borrowed the turbo from the four-cylinder Mustang to boost the power output up to 300 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. That's an extra 50 hp and 40 lb-ft over the stock output, so you should definitely be able to feel the difference.
I'm not sure I really buy Ford's claim that it's "swapping in Mustang DNA with a turbocharger transplant," but what are you going to do? It's a press release. They're supposed to hype the heck out of whatever they're writing about, even if they just put the turbo from one four-cylinder engine on a different four-cylinder engine. But while we're on the subject of "swapping in Mustang DNA," why not find a place for the Mustang GT's V8, even if it's in the bed? I'd take mid-engine, rear-wheel drive Maverick. Is it practical? Not at all, but we're just spitballing here.
More than just a turbo
There's more to the Maverick 300T concept than a simple turbo swap, too. Ford also added a Mishimoto intercooler that's 59% larger than stock and reportedly improves temperature reduction by 40% and a 20% reduction in pressure drop. There's also a Borla exhaust, and Ford reworked the suspension, adding lowering springs that drop the front end by 10 mm and the rear by 30 mm to give it a sportier stance, while the upgraded rear dampers and stiffer stabilizer bar help with handling. Plus, you get a few visual upgrades, such as Ford Performance badges on the fenders, grille and floor mats.
Ford then added 20-inch Mach-E GT wheels "wearing Pirelli P ZERO ELECT tires." Except it isn't wearing Pirelli P Zero Elect tires because the Maverick 300T actually uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires for the show. Why? Because, as the release put it, "well, they look amazing." So, where do the Pirellis come in, and why mention tires that you won't see on the concept? In another part of the release, they're listed as the recommended tire. So why the Michelins?
Ultimately, though, the specific tires don't matter nearly as much as Ford's claim that this truck is "genuinely fun to drive." Especially since Ford says it "[plans] to make a version of the 300T project kit available to customers in 2026." How much it will cost to add the 300T package to your Maverick and when exactly it will go on sale, Ford still has yet to say, but it already proved it could make the Maverick pretty darn fun to drive with the Lobo, so don't be surprised when the 300T package ends up being pretty darn desirable.
That doesn't mean I'm not still confused about the tire thing, though.